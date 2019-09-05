High School DxD Producer Discusses Show’s Strategy for Uncensored Scenes

Over the years, anime has gotten a bad reputation in some circles for its sexual content. The growth of risqué ‘ecchi’ series has stirred controversy, but series like High School DxD aimed to ease the tension. While the show does have its harem sequences, there is also plenty of action to keep fans entertained. But if you want to check out the show’s uncensored content, then you better save up.

According to one producer, High School DxD has no plans to change up its strategy of keeping NSFW scenes exclusive to Blu-ray releases.

Recently, Monsters & Critics was given the opportunity to speak with Satoshi Motonaga, a producer under Kadokawa. It was there the producer addressed High School DxD and its uncensored scenes which help bolster its Blu-ray sales.

“I think as a fundamental concept a lot of what we do in this anime can’t be aired or broadcast on TV. It’s kind of a necessity that we shift a lot of that content and it adds a kind of bonus to the fans and the uncensored Blu-Ray/DVD release, which is why that has accounted for 80 percent of our sales,” Motonaga shared.

“I think that is kind of a big draw to this genre itself. The fact that you can pack all this extra content into Blu-Ray and DVD format. Personally, I’m a fan of that type of thing myself.”

For those unaware of the ecchi model, there are two popular ways to screen such shows. One of them puts any explicit scenes on the anime’s Blu-ray release to free it from network censors. A second option sees titles air censored episodes on one network while a premium subscription network airs the uncensored version in realtime. For High School DxD, the anime has done a hybrid of both methods, but it never fails to keep its uncensored content behind a paywall. That plan doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon, so fans of the series will have to pay up if they want to watch High School DxD in all its lewdness.

Originally conceived as a light novel series written by Ichiei Ishibumi with illustrations by Miyama-Zero for Fujimi Shobo’s Dragon Magazine in 2008, High School DxD follows a boy named Issei Hyodo who is best known for his perverted ways. After being asked on a date, the boy is killed when the girl turns out to be a fallen angel. Issei is revived by a busty classmate of his named Rias who is a devil herself, and she contracts the boy to become her new pet as she reincarnated him into a devil during his resurrection. The series is currently four seasons total, and the full run can be found streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.