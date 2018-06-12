‘High School DxD’ Preview Teases Eye-Popping Asia and Akeno Confession

High School DxD Hero has reached the last ar of the fourth season as Issei and the rest of the Gremory family prepare to face-off against Sairaorg at the rating game. But Rias and Issei have hit a rocky place as of late.

After failing to convey his feelings well to Rias, Issei’s left downtrodden as the preview for Episode 9 of the series teases Akeno, Asia, and Koneko coming to comfort him in a fan pleasing way.

The synopsis for the episode teases more of Rias and Issei’s falling out, as Issei needs to come to a decision about what Rias means to him. It’s made especially worse when she won’t stay in the same room with him, so it seems that in the preview Koneko, Asia, and Akeno comfort Issei in a way that prepares him for the upcoming fight with Sairaorg.

This heartfelt confession of emotions is also filled with plenty of eye-catching fan service throughout as to please both the fans of the fan service and the relationship drama Issei currently finds himself in. It’s going to be necessary for Issei to figure out where he stands with Rias to get strong and win the rating game as a result.

If you are not familiar with High School DxD, then you should know the series is one rooted in supernatural adventures and gratuitous fan service. The story follows a boy named Issei Hyodo who is best known for his perverted ways. After being asked on a date, the boy is killed when the girl turns out to be a fallen angel. Issei is revived by a busty classmate of his named Rias who is a devil herself, and she contracts the boy to become her new pet as she reincarnated him into a devil during his resurrection.

High School DxD Hero originally premiered April 10, is scheduled to run for 13 episodes, and is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation as well. The English dub cast of the series includes the returning Josh Grelle as Issei Hyodo, Jamie Marchi as Rias Gremory, Kelly Angel as Akeno Himejima Jad Saxton as Koneko Tojo, Alison Viktorin as Gasper Vladi, Sean O’Connor as Yuto Kiba and Lauren Landa as Xenovia Quarta.

Yoshifuma Sueda (Rail Wars!, MAOYU) is directing the series for producer Passione (Rail Wars!, Hinako Note). Kenji Konuta (Blood Lad, Servamp) is composing the music for the series, and Mokoto Uno (The Qwasar of Stigmata, Rail Wars!, and Love Hina) will be designing the characters of the series. Minami is performing the opening theme “Switch,” and the ending theme, “Motenai Kuseni” is performed by Tapimiru.