Anime Gift Guide: Viz Media Unloads Deals on Manga, Books, and More

The holiday season is coming in fast, and that means some things will be shaking up for families across the country. While celebrations will look different this year, there is lots that will stay the same during the gift-giving season. In fact, there are enough deals live these days to make any penny-pincher happy, and anime lovers should be plenty thrilled to see what Viz Media is offering these days!

If you are in need of gift guidance, we've got some suggestions of what to nab here at ComicBook.com! Viz has plenty of books, manga, and home videos up for grabs right now. So if you have an otaku in your life, the company will be your best friend!

To start, Viz has everything you need when it comes to hit manga like My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The U.S. publisher has dozens of volumes available between the two series, and you can find them either in-print or digitally.

The publisher also has series available like Jujutsu Kaisen, a supernatural thriller that follows high schooler Yuji Itadori as he journeys to complete a deadly curse with a gang of sorcerers at his side. Viz also oversees series such as Chainsaw Man which balances humor with absurd violence. That's not even to mention Fly Me to the Moon, a popular intergalactic rom-com with a brand-new anime, or Junji Ito's Remina which fans have long anticipated.

If home video is more your style, then Viz Media as you covered. The brand put out Naruto's first set on Blu-ray at long last this year, so it will be a nostalgic gift for any shonen fan. The company also has a limited edition Blu-ray on sale for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind along with the release of its Netflix co-production Seis Manos (which ComicBook.com cannot gush enough over).

As for my personal recommendation this year, the holidays will be made jolly for fans of The Legend of Zelda manga. Viz has released a collector's edition for the manga which happens to be housed in a musical chest. So if you want to uncover your own boss key this holiday season, this is the gift for you!

