How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Debuts Updated Season 2 Opening: Watch

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord has shared its updated opening theme sequence for the second season! The second season of the much anticipated How Not to Summon a Demon Lord is now airing new episodes as part of the Spring 2021 anime season, and although it has a much shorter episode run than the rest of the offerings this season, the series has been tackling some major arcs. The newest episode of the series officially capped off a journey through Diablo's own dungeon, and with it came some major updates for his party as a whole.

This not only includes a new member in his party in the form of Rose, but some new looks for Diablo, Rem, Horn, and more. To celebrate Rose's full addition to the party, and their makeovers following their completion of Diablo's dungeon (and ahead of a major fight in the sixth episode), How Not to Summon a Demon Lord debuted an updated version of its opening theme sequence for the season. Still set to "EVERYBODY! EVERYBODY!," a collaboration between DJ KOO & MOTSU and Shera L. Greenwood actress Yu Serizawa, you can check out the opening from the series' official Twitter below:

If you wanted to check out How Now to Summon a Demon Lord's second season, you can tune into Crunchyroll along its debut in Japan each week. It's already over halfway into its full run of ten episodes for the season, so new fans will have plenty to catch up with. Funimation will be releasing an English dub for the anime at a later date as well, and but they describe the new season as such:

"Diablo is back! You know…the Demon Lord from another world? Traveling through the woods with Rem and Shera, they encounter a lone girl in tatters, pursued by a powerful Paladin. You know what that means—Diablo will have to try and hide his lack of social skills once again (and come to her rescue, of course). Let the enchanting adventures continue!"

