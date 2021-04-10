How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Reveals Season 2 Episode Order

✖

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord has revealed its episode order for Season 2 of the series! With the launch of its successful first season back in 2018, the anime has finally returned for its second season as part of the Spring 2021 schedule of new anime releases. Officially titled How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Omega, one of the biggest changes for this second season is the fact it features a new director and is being produced by new studios Tezuka Productions and Okuruto Noboru.

This shift behind the scenes has had an impact on the new season in one particularly big way it seems as now the episode order for the second season has been revealed. As confirmed through How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Omega's official Twitter account listings for the home video release of the season, How Not to Summon a Demon Lord's second season will be running for ten episodes in total. This makes its run two episodes shorter than the first season.

The official Twitter account for the series announced it will be releasing these ten episodes across three different Blu-ray in Japan. With How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Omega now airing new episodes in Japan, fans can currently check out the new season with Crunchyroll. Funimation will be offering an English dub release of the new season as well at a later date. They describe the new episodes as such:

"Diablo is back! You know…the Demon Lord from another world? Traveling through the woods with Rem and Shera, they encounter a lone girl in tatters, pursued by a powerful Paladin. You know what that means—Diablo will have to try and hide his lack of social skills once again (and come to her rescue, of course). Let the enchanting adventures continue!"

