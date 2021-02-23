How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Drops Season 2 Promo

✖

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord has dropped a new promo for Season 2! Following the successful first season debut of Yukiya Murasaki and Takahiro Tsurusaki's original light novel series adaptation, the long awaited second season of the series is finally going to be making it our way this Spring. Now that it has confirmed an April release date for the upcoming season, the promotional train has begun rolling in full towards it nearing premiere. While we have yet to get a full trailer since the second season was confirmed to be in the works late last year, we have gotten some new footage!

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 (officially known as How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Omega) has dropped a new promo teasing more of the new and returning faces interacting with Diablo and his party in the second season. It was also confirmed that Shera's voice actor, Yu Serizawa, will be performing the new opening and ending theme songs. The titles are being kept a secret for now, unfortunately, but you can check out the new promo below as revealed through the series' official Twitter account:

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Omega will be making its debut on April 8th in Japan, and the series will be streaming with Crunchyroll upon its release. Funimation will be offering an English dub at a later date following its initial debut. The main trio will be returning to voice their characters for the new season, and new additions to the cast include Aoi Koga as Rose, Miku Ito as Lumachina, Fumiko Uchimura as Horn, and Chinatsu Akasaki as Fanis Laminitus.

