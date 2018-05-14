Is This How ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Will Look From Now On?

The Dragon Ball series had a little seen attraction in Universal Studios Japan a few years ago, but now the announcement of the Dragon Ball Super movie has fans giving the attraction a second glance as it shares a few similarities with Goku’s design in the first trailer.

One fan noticed how the Dragon Ball Z: The Real 4-D event (which features a short clip of Hercule trying to cheat Goku and the others out of a World Tournament win) could very well predict what the Dragon Ball Super movie will look like.

I really hope we get to see some more of Shintani’s new designs for the movie soon. Been looking at the 4D special intro animation and wondering how closely they might resemble them since they have similar design philosophies. I still wonder who on earth designed these. pic.twitter.com/MXuJh3zYyf — Ajay @ Post-con Depression (@AnimeAjay) May 8, 2018

As Twitter user @AnimeAjay notes, that while we don’t know who designed the characters for the ride the designs here share “similar design philosophies” with the Goku design briefly seen in the first trailer for the movie and first poster.

While there is no concrete connection between the two, the similarities are too interesting to just completely ignore. It is also fun to compare the design of Goku here with the film one as they are both less angular, and less focused on capturing every detail in order to create a smoother character.

It’s also interesting to see how Krillin, Vegeta, Bulma, Piccolo, Gohan, and even Hercule look in this style and it’s certainly enticing enough to get fans hoping that the future of Dragon Ball Super looks anything like it. But news on that front will most likely appear the closer we get to the film’s December release in Japan.

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.