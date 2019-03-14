Ghibli Fest 2019: Win Free Movie Tickets To ‘Howl’s Moving Castle’

Studio Ghibli is the company responsible for dozens of anime’s most iconic films, and a festival dedicated to its art is ready to start. GKIDS Films will kick off Ghibli Fest 2019 in a matter of weeks, and ComicBook.com has your hook up to free tickets.

You can enter to win a pair of free tickets to see Howl’s Moving Castle here or through the embed below. In just a few simple clicks, you could be a step closer to seeing one of Hayao Miyazaki’s greatest films on the big screen!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film will screen on April 7 and 10 dubbed as well as subbed on April 8. You can check out more information about the film here and find participating theaters near you.

Want to know more about Howl’s Moving Castle? You can check out its official synopsis below:

“Celebrate the 15th anniversary of this Academy Award®- nominated fantasy adventure for the whole family from acclaimed director Hayao Miyazaki and the legendary Studio Ghibli, creators of Spirited Away.



Sophie, a quiet girl working in a hat shop, finds her life thrown into turmoil when she is literally swept off her feet by a handsome but mysterious wizard named Howl. The vain and vengeful Witch of the Waste, jealous of their friendship, puts a curse on Sophie and turns her into a 90-year-old woman. On a quest to break the spell, Sophie climbs aboard Howl’s magnificent moving castle and into a new life of wonder and adventure. But as the true power of Howl’s wizardry is revealed, Sophie finds herself fighting to protect them both from a dangerous war of sorcery that threatens their world. Featuring the voice talents of Lauren Bacall, Christian Bale, Billy Crystal, Blythe Danner, Emily Mortimer and Jean Simmons.”

Howl’s Moving Castle – Comicbook