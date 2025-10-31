Huge Hint Drops That Black Clover May Be Ending Less Than in 10 Chapters

After over ten years of serialization, Yuki Tabata’s hit action-fantasy manga Black Clover is closer to its finale than ever. The manga entered its Final Arc in 2022 before transitioning to Jump GIGA on a quarterly schedule. Since 2023, the manga has been releasing two to three chapters per issue as the final battle against Lucius Zogratis continues. While fans have to wait longer for new chapters, the wait is definitely worth it since they are now treated to stunningly colored pages, action-packed plot twists, and, not to mention, the art has been surreal since then. The manga returns with three chapters in October as part of the Fall 2025 Jump GIGA issue. Although the magazine has been teasing the manga’s climax for a while, the comment this time clearly mentioned “super climax.” This term is only used when a series is in its final phase.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Last year in December, Undead Unluck announced the super climax and reached its conclusion in January 2025. Additionally, Mashle also announced the same in June 2023, only to end the story the very next month. The same goes for Demon Slayer and The Promised Neverland, which both ended in 2020. However, since Black Clover is a quarterly manga unlike these, we can expect the manga to end next year. Even if, somehow, Tabata releases new chapters until the Fall 2026 issue, which isn’t likely at this point, the manga will still end in fewer than ten chapters.

2026 Will Be an Exciting Year For Black Clover Fans

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Not only is the manga getting close to its ending, but it’s also likely that the finale and the anime’s return will coincide. The latest chapters mark the return of the major characters, most of whom have gained new abilities during the battle. After returning to the battlefield thanks to Mimosa, Asta declares that it’s the final battle, confirming that the fight won’t last long. As the manga readies itself for Lucius’ defeat, the anime will also return soon to adapt the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc.

Black Clover was released as a long-running anime series in 2017 and eventually caught up with the manga by 2021 before the studio took a long break. After making fans wait for over four years, the anime confirmed its highly anticipated return. The story ends on a massive cliffhanger as the Magic Knights prepare themselves for the fight against the Dark Triad. After six months of training, they are stronger than ever and are ready to defeat the devil hosts as well as save Yami and William.

The Spade Kingdom Arc is easily the best arc of the manga, which is why fans are more excited than ever for the anime’s return. While the release date hasn’t been unveiled yet, Jump Festa 2026, which will be held on December 20th and 21st, 2025, is teasing new announcements, so make sure to mark your calendars.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!