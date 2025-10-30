Black Clover’s Major Characters Return With New Powers For the Final Showdown

Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover manga returned with new chapters in the Fall 2025 issue of Jump GIGA magazine. The series released three new chapters this time, continuing the fight against Lucius Zogratis. Chapter 383, which was released in the summer this year, ended on an exciting cliffhanger with Asta’s return to the battlefield. After he sustained grave injuries during the battle, Mimosa Vermillion gathered all her power to heal him and restore his strength. While Asta was down for the count, Yuno was holding off on his own against the villain. Wielding both his and Asta’s anti-magic powers, Yuno went one-on-one against the most terrifying opponent he has ever faced.

While his new powers did give him a boost, they also came with a major drawback since not only was the Demon Dweller Sword too heavy to swing around freely, but his mana was depleting at an exponential rate. Thanks to his high mana reserve, he is still able to fight the villain, despite being exhausted. The latest three chapters are even more exciting since we not only see the best duo fight the villain, but the majority of characters return to the battlefield, with most of them gaining new powers before the grand finale.

Black Clover’s Characters Get Major Power Boosts As the Ending Draws Near

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

In Chapter 384, with Asta’s return to the battlefield, Noelle Silva also gains the power to use Anti-Magic, and she blends the ability with her Valkyrie Armor. On the other hand, Asta joins Yuno in the fight just when the latter is about to reach his limit. Right before attacking Lucius, Asta declares it’s the “final battle,” confirming that the fight won’t last for long now. Chapter 385 is the most shocking so far, where Adramelech, the highest-ranking devil who has been a bystander since the Spade, finally makes a move. However, unlike what Nacht feared, the devil actually offers to make a contract with Yami Sukehiro since he found humans much more interesting than devils after witnessing their unshakable resolve during their fight against the Dark Triad and Lucius.

Meanwhile, Fuegoleon Vermillion uses Spirit Dive, an advanced level of Spirit Magic, for the first time as he attempts to stop Lucius’ gargantuan Ultimate Magic along with the rest of the Magic Knights. As the majority of the Magic Knights continue to protect the kingdom from Lucius’ attack, Asta and Yuno directly challenge the villain, who still shows no sign of backing down. While the new chapters are thrilling, the latest turn of events also proves that the fight is just about to reach its conclusion, most likely with the villain’s defeat.

