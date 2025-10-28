Black Clover Has Exciting News For Fans in December

After making fans wait for over four years, Black Clover confirmed the anime is returning to adapt the manga’s best arc ever, The Spade Kingdom Raid. Black Clover aired as a long-running series, releasing weekly episodes from 2017 to 2021. The series initially got mixed reviews due to the adaptation, but eventually rose through the charts. Not to mention that the manga was popular among Shonen Jump readers thanks to Yuki Tabata’s visually striking art style and dynamic storytelling. The anime stopped airing after adapting the initial chapters of the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc since it had caught up with the manga and needed more chapters to adapt newer episodes.

As fans awaited a sequel, the manga transitioned to Jump GIGA in December 2023 and has been releasing two to three chapters each quarter. While readers have to wait longer for new chapters, it’s definitely worth the wait since they are now treated with stunningly colored pages, action-packed plot twists, and, not to mention, the overall art has been surreal since then. The manga will return on October 31st with Jump GIGA‘s Autumn 2025 issue. On the other hand, the anime has yet to share any new updates since it was renewed in July this year. However, fans might have to look forward to December as the year will wrap up with one of the best annual anime and manga conventions in Japan.

Black Clover Has Special Plans For Jump Festa 2026

Image courtesy of Pierrot

Jump Festa is one of the biggest annual anime and manga conventions held by Shueisha, where several Shonen series unveil the latest news about their new projects. Taking place in December each year, the event particularly focuses on Shueisha’s magazines such as Weekly Shonen Jump, Jump Square, V Jump, Saikyo Jump, and the digital platform Shonen Jump+. Jump Festa 2026 will be held on December 20th and 21st, 2025, and the official website has confirmed that a special stage event will be held to commemorate the anime announcement.

Voice actors Gakuto Kajiwara (Asta), Shimazaki Nobunaga (Yuno), Junichi Suwabe (Yami Sukehiro), and Kana Yuki (Noelle Silva) will be in attendance during the event. Additionally, the series will announce new information on the second day of Jump Festa, although the details won’t be revealed until the main event. The anime’s release date hasn’t been confirmed yet, although it’s expected to drop in 2026. Although it hasn’t been confirmed yet, the anime might take a seasonal format and adapt the rest of the story. Black Clover‘s anime ends on a major cliffhanger right before the main fight in the Spade Kingdom begins.

The Magic Knights have improved significantly over the past six months, and now they can’t waste any more time before attacking the Spade Kingdom to not only stop the threat of the devils but also to rescue Yami Sukehiro and William Vangeance. The Spade Kingdom Raid is the second-to-last arc of the manga, after which the story takes a timeskip and commences the final battle against Lucius Zogratis, the most powerful threat the Magic Knights have ever faced.

