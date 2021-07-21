Hunter x Hunter Is Adding New Seasons to Netflix

✖

The wait is about to end for fans of Hunter x Hunter! And sadly, no - we are not referring to the manga. The series is still on hiatus as creator Togashi Yoshihiro takes care of their health, but some fans are still held up on the story thanks to Netflix. Now, it turns out more seasons of Hunter x Hunter are coming to Netflix, and it will bring Gon's story to its end.

For those who do not know, the latest batch of Netflix additions hit the Internet today, and a lot of goodies are coming to the catalog. It turns out Hunter x Hunter will be up there as Netflix will begin airing two additional seasons shortly.

(Photo: Pierrot)

According to the report, Hunter x Hunter seasons five and six are a go for the catalog. The anime will bring these new seasons to fans beginning August 1, so that is right around the corner. Hunter x Hunter has set this debut for users in the United States and Canada. So if you have yet to finish Hunter x Hunter, well - this addition will definitely help.

As for what these seasons contain, these two additions will finally complete Hunter x Hunter on Netflix. Gon, Killua, and the gang will all face new obstacles as their quest to become infamous Hunters continues. And of course, there will be big cameos from the likes of Hisoka plus plenty of others.

If you have not caught up with Hunter x Hunter at this point, no worries! The show can be binged on Netflix ahead of this addition. You can find the site's description of Hunter x Hunter below for more details: "To fulfill his dreams of becoming a legendary Hunter like his dad, a young boy must pass a rigorous examination and find his missing father."

