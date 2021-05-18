Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Explores The Phantom Troupe With Shizuku

✖

Much like the Akatsuki, Kara Organization, and the Twelve Demon Moons, the Phantom Troupe made a name for themselves by acting as a big hurdle for the heroes of Hunter x Hunter to overcome, with the Nen users being some of the most powerful assassins that the world has ever seen and one fan has gloriously brought to life Shizuku, one of the strangest members of the crew. Though Hunter x Hunter might be on hiatus when it comes to its manga and anime, it's clear that fans of the franchise created by Yoshihiro Togashi.

Shizuku is the eighth member of the Phantom Troupe, who was introduced during the Greed Island Arc that saw Gon and Killua attempting to find the location of the former's father via an insanely expensive video game. Ironically enough, Shizuku ran into the two young hunters on the street, challenging Gon to an arm-wrestling match, which Gon had concocted in order to raise the money to buy Greed Island and find his father. While Shizuku had otherworldly super strength, like the other members of the Phantom Troupe, her bizarre use of a vacuum as a part of her overall power set made her a seriously disturbing enemy.

Instagram Cosplayer Beegelic shared this amazing, spot-on Cosplay that they hilariously refer to as "Goth Velma" in the description, but does a perfect job of capturing the aesthetic of the member of the Phantom Troupe who remain the strongest force in the world of Hunter x Hunter:

The Phantom Troupe weren't invincible, as Kurapika was able to strike a heavy blow against the collective to get revenge for the death of his clan. Luckily for Shizuku, she has yet to fall in battle and the last we saw of her in the manga, she was still traveling alongside the notorious warriors. As mentioned earlier, there is no word on the return of Hunter x Hunter following the long hiatus that has taken years in both the anime and the manga, but it's clear that fans are still dying to return to the world of Gon and his friends.

What do you think of this amazing Cosplay? Who is your favorite member of the Phantom Troupe? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the hunters.