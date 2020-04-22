Hunter x Hunter Meets Batman with Impressive Joker-Robin Crossover

Hunter x Hunter may be on hiatus, not due to the coronavirus pandemic mind you, but that isn't stopping fans from revisiting the series with fan art that not only highlights some of our favorite hunters but also crosses them over with over universes and one fan artist has decided to merge the world of Gon and Hisoka with the world of the Dark Knight! Hisoka is one of the biggest, most sinister antagonists within the story of Hunter x Hunter, sharing a lot in common with the clown prince of crime by wearing clown makeup to hide his murderous intent!

Gon and Hisoka had a very creepy relationship, wherein the killer clown used his Nen powers to mold Gon into an opponent that he deemed worthy of killing. Throughout the early story arcs that featured our main protagonist attempting to gain his hunter's license and the later arcs that saw Gon attempting to make his way through Heaven's Arena in order to gain enough money to live, Hisoka has been a constant shadow over the franchise, much like Joker hovering over the legacy established by Robin. With the Joker having killed the second Robin in Batman's stable, Jason Todd, it's clear that the parallel between the comic book universe and this anime universe is clear for all to see!

Reddit User Twemling shared this impressive fan art that gives both Hisoka and Gon some genuinely impressive Gotham makeovers, imagining what the two Nen users would look like if they were to take on the roles of the Clown Prince of Crime and Batman's sidekick respectively:

In the comics, there have been quite a few different Robins working under Bruce Wayne, from Dick Grayson to Tim Drake to Stephanie Brown and considering Gon's skills within the anime universe of Hunter x Hunter, we would imagine that he would be able to transition into a crime fighter within the DC Universe fairly easily. Hisoka, of course, has a murderous intent that rivals the Joker's and has been shown being able to murder characters without a second thought during the course of Hunter x Hunter's story.

Do you think Hisoka and Gon would fit in well with the other heroes and villains of the DC Universe? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the anime world of hunters!

