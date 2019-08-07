Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Goes Viral Thanks To One Cat

Gon may be one of the most popular “hunters” around, which is probably why his fame has spread into the animal kingdom. Not only did one cat “decide” to dress as the main character of Hunter x Hunter, it was joined by some of the other most powerful heroes in the universe such as Batman and Superman. Animal cosplay isn’t something that’s exactly new when it comes to the world of superheroes and anime figures, though it seems that the franchise of Hunter x Hunter does a good job of blending the two!

Reddit User Tijaum posted this picture that shows a quite disgruntled cat wearing both the outfit and hairstyle of the Hunter x Hunter protagonist, while simultaneously being petted by a large man in a bat costume:

Gon and friends may not have a ton of experience with cats in general, but they’ve encountered their fair share of animals in their time. Gon, of course, started out his career as a fisherman, attempting to first discover his father, and his character, by catching aquatic life same as his pops had. Of course, this then led to Gon attempting to become a hunter himself, working toward gaining his license in one of the toughest competitions devised by man, even for an anime series!

The Hunter x Hunter franchise is a beloved one, though fans are left waiting for the series to return as it has recently been suffering from a number of hiatuses, leaving enthusiasts chomping at the bit to discover when Gon and company will be re-appearing. Still, the franchise doesn’t appear to be ending any time soon so we will continue crossing our fingers, hoping that fans will be able to revisit the world of Gon and the Hunters sooner rather than later.

What do you think of this unique cosplay that imagines Hunter x Hunter’s Gon in a brand new light? What other animal anime cosplay have you seen? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and HxH!

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter. Gon decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter but his journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.