This Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Takes Gon’s Hair To The Next Level

Hunter x Hunter is a long running shonen series that follows the adventures of the young boy, Gon, as he attempts to find his father by following his dad’s footsteps in his profession as a “hunter”. Something of a mix between bounty hunters, treasure seekers, and numerous other occupations, “hunters” are given the ability to traverse the world and bypass several restraints on regular citizens. One Reddit User managed to find a cosplay that creates an interpretation of Gon that is “hair raising”.

Reddit User Kazner managed to find this cosplayer who brought his costume to the next level by making Gon’s hair reach to the skies:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gon was always ridiculously strong for a child. In the initial “Hunter Exam”, he managed to pass tests that included running over 50 miles, surviving a deadly run through a monstrous swamp, and eventually having to come to blows with his other candidates. Eventually, Gon continues to boost his strength after gaining his hunter license, encountering new threats and challenges, such as attempting to find his friend Killua in a land of assassins.

Gon’s transformation is akin to something from Dragon Ball GT, wherein a child aged Goku gains the ability to become an ape-like “Super Saiyan 4”, packing on a number of years to return him to adulthood. While Gon is always a child in the series, this transformation doesn’t just give him an insane new hairstyle, it makes him into a buff adult whose power skyrockets.

This transformation took place for the first time as Gon fought to avenge his friend Kite against the nefarious Neferpitou, forsaking his future potential in exchange for the power his newfound “adulthood” would bring. As you can see, this transformation does hold similarities to the “Super Saiyan” mode wherein its brought to life through a combination of sadness and rage.

What do you think of this amazing Hunter x Hunter cosplay? How difficult do you think it was to hold that hair up while walking through the convention halls? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, or ridiculous hairstyles.

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter. Gon decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter but his journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.