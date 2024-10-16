Hunter x Hunter Creator Breaks Silence on His Comeback With a Health Update

Yoshihiro Togashi’s health issues have never been a secret. Thanks to working in the manga world for decades, the manga artist responsible for Hunter x Hunter and Yu Yu Hakusho has had to take hiatuses and draw his panels in a rather unorthodox manner. While the universe that introduced the likes of Gon, Killua, and their hunter friends did return following a years-long hiatus, Togashi was forced to ditch the weekly release schedule to once again focus on his well-being. Luckily, Yoshihiro has shared a new update regarding his current status and what this might mean for the beloved shonen manga that continues to dominate in the anime world.

To catch folks up to speed with what is currently taking place in Hunter x Hunter, Gon and Killua have sat on the sidelines as Togashi has instead focused on a new adventure that sees Kurapika front and center. Taking the main role in the “Succession Contest Arc”, the red-eyed hunter is currently taking part in a tournament that will decide the roles of a royal family that is all vying for the top spot. Gon and Killua, and many other characters, have been missing in action for years at this point so manga readers continue to cross their fingers that the shonen stars will return sooner rather than later.

Yoshihiro Togashi’s Health Update

In a recent update in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, Togashi revealed an optimistic new health update alongside his typical “dog face” avatar that fans have come to love over the years. Yoshihiro states, “My back has currently recovered enough that I can draw while sitting in a chair. I’ll continue drawing at my own pace.” While this does not mean that we can expect new Hunter x Hunter chapters to be released weekly in perpetuity, it’s a good sign that Togashi is overcoming his health issues at a slow and steady pace.

As of the writing of this article, Yoshihiro hasn’t confirmed how many more chapters we can expect the current arc to run or when we can expect Gon’s return. Despite this fact, the shonen manga remains one of the most popular in Weekly Shonen Jump running today, helping Togashi himself to become the most-followed manga artist on social media.

Hunter x Hunter’s Future

Thanks to Togashi’s health update, it’s a safe bet that we’ll be receiving more Hunter x Hunter chapters in the near future thanks to its recent return. While these installments are assured, we have yet to hear word on a new anime project focusing on the beloved shonen hunters. The previous series was produced by Studio Madhouse but once it came to an end in 2014, no word has been revealed regarding Gon and company returning to the small screen.

Hilariously enough, Hunter x Hunter has received its fair share of live-action stage plays in Japan. While these plays haven’t been confirmed to arrive in North America as Attack on Titan and Death Note have recently, it’s possible thanks to live-action anime adaptations continuing to gain steam. With Netflix seeing serious success thanks to One Piece and Avatar: The Last Airbender, Gon and Killua’s story might be on that could work in a live-action setting to introduce new fans to the classic hunter series.

