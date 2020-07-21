Hunter x Hunter Fans Stew Over New Berserk Chapter
The worlds of Hunter x Hunter and Berserk don't have a lot in common at first glance as the former Shonen series is far different than the dark horror franchise of Guts and the Band of the Hawk, but fans of both franchises have had to deal with more than a few delays and the audiences that rally behind Gon and his fellow hunters are beyond jealous that the next chapter of Berserk is nigh. With Hunter x Hunter showing no signs of returning any time soon, Berserk fans are definitely in a better place as the next chapter of the manga is set to arrive this week!
Twitter User ReadBerserk1 created a truly rift forming divide between Berserk and Hunter x Hunter fans, using the Simpsons series to help push forward the idea that fans of the black swordsman are "eating well" with the next chapter of the dark fantasy about to be released:
Berserk chapter tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ZnC91xgWKx— Sujal (@ReadBerserk1) July 21, 2020
How Dare You
berserk fans getting 2 new chapters this year don't sit right with me— Una (@77Knives) July 21, 2020
Eating And Grieving
I'm a fan of both so I'm eating and grieving pic.twitter.com/Q06ggzszai— King Goat 👑🐐🗿#Seinen King (@Godhandtemple) July 21, 2020
Berserk Fans Eating Well!
Berserk fans are getting well-fed this year. And I love it. pic.twitter.com/AQMMvV8NE5— Danix The 3rd (@DanixThe3rd) July 21, 2020
Absolute
That’s what I’m call: Absolute Win pic.twitter.com/5uAXg24GWR— Platon (@PlatonGhoulRE) July 21, 2020
But What About Vagabond?
Vagabond hasn't released a chapter in 5 years, drag them into this as well.— Sei (@Arie_Sei) July 21, 2020
2 Chapters, 2 Years
Berserk fans living off 2 chapters per year pic.twitter.com/HhTVPJcXU2— Mikaro 💜🎀 bIm (@_Mikaro_) July 21, 2020
Can We Live?
Bruh let us HxH fans live 😭— Key - (Ghost of T 👻) (@ViranAkademia) July 21, 2020
