Emotional Hunter x Hunter Art Says Farewell to Gon's Lost Friends

Hunter x Hunter has been on hiatus for quite some time now, and fans have been wondering how Gon has fared during the break. The hero is one who loves action, so fans aren't sure how well Gon has taken it being away from the spotlight. But thanks to one fan, some new art has gone live which imagines Gon's painful farewell to the manga series it used to publish with.

The artwork comes from tomoyanandayo who has wrenched hearts around the world with their take on Hunter x Hunter. The artist made a gorgeous piece of artwork who imagines Gon's farewell to former colleagues like Naruto, Gintama, and Tanjiro of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

As you can see below, the artwork is plenty heavy as it shows Gon standing next to Naruto on the top left. He seems surprised to see the older man walking away as Hokage after his manga ended in 2014, and that is not the last blow he took. Gon takes another hit when Gintama is seen walking into the distance as his titular series ended in June 2019.

Most recently, it seems Tanjiro walked by Gon as the hero just wrapped his journey with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The manga ended the other week as creator Koyoharu Gotouge published its last chapter. Of course, the ending of Demon Slayer was a blow to fans as the record-breaking manga has become a hit around the world. And with Tanjiro walking away from Gon, the hero is more alone than ever before.

As for whether Gon will get his own exit soon, there is no indication that is the case. Hunter x Hunter has been on hiatus since January 2019 this time around. The longest hiatus ran from 2014-2016, and a report back in April suggested Gon will be on hiatus through the year as writer Yoshihiro Togashi is recovering from chronic back pain on his own time. Over the years, the artist has taken various breaks to address his back issues, and fans are sending their best wishes to Togashi as he continues to recover this time around.

How would you like to see Hunter x Hunter end in the future?

