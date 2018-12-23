‘Hunter x Hunter’ Creator Shares New Gon Artwork at Jump Festa

Hunter x Hunter may have ended 2018 while its in the middle of another hiatus, but series creator Yoshiro Togashi still was able to provide fans with cool new art during Shueisha’s big Jump Festa 2019 convention.

Like many other creators under Shueisha, Togashi provided a cute new sketch for his series to display featuring Gon along with much different versions of Killua, Kurapika, and Leorio.

New Hunter x Hunter shikishi by Yoshihiro Togashi at Jump Festa 2019 pic.twitter.com/hyVtWUkCZ5 — Hunter❌Hunter (@HxHSource) December 22, 2018

Hunter x Hunter fans were ecstatic to see new Gon, Killua, and Leorio art (as shared by @HxHSource on Twitter) as they have not been featured in the series in quite a while. The current arc of the manga, Succession Contest, is intense but the only major mainstay featured throughout has been Kurapika. Gon and Killua have had their own focused arrcs before (and Leorio was a heavy feature of the last arc), so this is just par for the course for thus series.

It just goes to show the strength of Togashi’s characterization that some of the main characters can be missing for long stretches without too many problems. The series may be on another hiatus, but Togashi reassured fans that work on the next batch of chapters is already underway, “The storyboards for the next ten chapters are already done, so I’ll get started again soon depending on various circumstances such as my health.”

Taking another necessary break for his health, Togashi’s words paint a much different picture this time around as now fans have an idea of how much work has been done on the series.Perhaps this also means that the hiatus will not last as long as the previous one, but fans would not want Togashi to return to the series until he’s fit to do so.

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.