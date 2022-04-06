Hunter x Hunter Fan Channels Killua with One Viral Outfit

Of the many characters that have been introduced over the years in the history of Hunter x Hunter, perhaps none have been as unique as Killua, the best friend of Gon whose upbringing involves quite the colorful family. As fans of the Shonen series wait on word of a potential return from creator Yoshihiro Togashi, one fan has gone viral for creating a unique pair of pants that recreates the electric power of Killua that he learned as he mastered the power of Nen.

When Killua first hit the scene, he was a young man that was attempting to distance himself from his family made up of deadly assassins, finding an unexpected friend in Gon. With the two forging a friendship that helped push the two young heroes to their limits when it came to mastering the power known as Nen, the wait for new chapters is especially tough for fans of this pair as Hunter x Hunter ended with the two parting ways. While Gon had successfully managed to master a unique form of Nen in his “rock paper scissors” technique, Killua found himself harvesting a form of lightning attacks that made him even more deadly.

Tik Tok User Void Reincarnation shared this impressive pair of Hunter x Hunter pants that uses a tablet along with some excellent lighting to help recreate one of Killua’s best techniques from the Shonen series, proving how far the young assassin has come over the course of the story of Gon:

While Hunter x Hunter has not revealed a release date as of yet, the Shonen series has stayed in the public eye in some rather unique ways. Aside from still offering plenty of merchandise for fans to scoop up, the story focusing on hunters recently was given a new attraction at Universal Studios Japan that takes fans back into the world created by Yoshihiro Togashi. On top of this, Japan is even set to hold real-life hunter exams later this month!

What do you think of these wildly dynamic electric pants? Do you think we'll ever see Hunter x Hunter return to the mediums of manga and anime?