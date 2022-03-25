Hunter x Hunter Killua Zoldyck Godspeed Funko Pop Drops As a AAA Anime Exclusive With Chase

Killua Zoldyck is getting another Funko Pop in the Hunter x Hunter lineup, but this time it’s a coveted AAA Anime exclusive. The Pop figure features Killua using his Godspeed ability, which grants him super running speed, reflexes, and an electric charge that can be utilized as a weapon. But that’s not all!

Lucky Hunter x Hunter fans will find an extra rare glow-in-the-dark Chase variant of the Killua Zoldyck AAA Anime exclusive Funko Pop on their doorstep when it arrives in June. You can try your luck here at Entertainment Earth, where the Pop figure is available to pre-order for $19.99 while it lasts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

If you want to check out Hunter x Hunter's anime run for yourself, the anime now is streaming with Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max.