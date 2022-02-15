New Boruto Pop Figure Pre-Orders Launch at Funko Fair 2022

It’s been over two years since Funko launched their first Pop figures in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations line, but they’re finally launching a follow-up for the Funko Fair 2022 event. The collection includes Boruto with Marks, Inojin, Cho-Cho, Kawaki, and Shikadi as commons, but before you go after Boruto, consider that a glow-in-the dark exclusive exists. A breakdown of the wave can be found below along with pre-order links.

As noted, the second wave of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Funko Pops was released as part of the Funko Fair 2022 event, which runs from February 15th through February 18th. You can keep tabs on all of the new Pop figure pre-orders from the event right here via our Funko Fair master list. As for Boruto, the latest Team 7 news can be found right here.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.