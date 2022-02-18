New Fairy Tail Funko Pops Drop at Funko Fair 2022

Funko Fair 2022 is coming to a close, and we would say that the anime releases were the highlights of the four day event. We’ve seen new Pop figures for Black Clover, Tokyo Ghoul, Boruto, and now Fairy Tail is wrapping things up with figures of Erza Scarlet, Jellal Fernandes, Mavis Vrmillion, Laxus Dreyar, and Mirajane Strauss.

Pre-orders for the common Fair Tail Funko Pops can be found here at Entertainment Earth. You can also get the entire set in one go with a protector case here at Walmart for $60. A Gray Fullbuster Funko Pop exclusive will be available to pre-order here at FYE. Note that you you can keep tabs on all of the Pop figures released as part of the Funko Fair 2022 event right here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s been quite a while since we have seen Erza and the rest of the Fairy Tail guild in action, but luckily the wait for more will soon be over. The official sequel manga series from Hiro Mashima and artist Atsuo Ueda, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, follows Erza and the others on their toughest mission yet. This sequel’s been such a hit that an official anime adaptation has been announced to be in the works, but has yet to confirm any production, cast, or release date information as of this writing.

If you wanted to get a jump start on the sequel before the anime makes its debut, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has been officially licensed by Kodansha Comics, and they describe the sequel series as such, “Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they’ve decided to tackle the ‘100 Years Quest’ – a job no one’s dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you’re with real friends, the adventures never stop!”