‘Hunter x Hunter’ Creator Drops Teaser About Current Arc

Hunter x Hunter hasn’t moved on to another hiatus just yet. The series made a return this year after taking a break last year. The fan-favorite title has gripped the shonen fandom since it returned, and creator Yoshihiro Togashi knows it. So, it was pretty kind of the artist to give fans a comment about the manga’s on-going arc. The creator wants everyone to know things are about to get intense.

This week, Hunter x Hunter will release its latest update with chapter 378. When the manga’s last chapter went live, Togashi published a short comment about the series, and he touched upon its impending chapter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Next chapter: Princes, Mafia, The Troupe, Hunters,” the creator wrote. “Things are about to get really complicated.”

Of course, fans know the artist isn’t wrong. The ‘Succession Contest’ arc has been rather complicated. The story began in chapter 349 when Kurapika and other bodyguards were hired to defend royals upon the massive Black Whale ship. The deadly arc will see these noble children try to kill one another in an bid to gain their father’s throne, and it will fall onto the bodyguards to protect them. However, things got really complicated in chapter 377 as the update confirmed the Phantom Troupe and Hisoka were on-board the ship as well.

For those unfamiliar with Hunter x Hunter, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

The series first ran in Shuiesha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in March 1998. Unfortunately, the series has gone on a number of hiatuses ever since 2006 which were most likely incurred by bouts of illness Togashi experienced when publishing his last work, Yu Yu Hakusho. The series has run for 360 chapters, and been collected into 47 volumes as of 2017. It’s one of Shueisha’s most successful selling series with over 66 million copies sold in Japan.

Are you loving the latest arc of Hunter x Hunter? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!