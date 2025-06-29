One of 2025’s Best Hidden Anime Gems Is Getting a Season 2

One of the biggest hidden gems of the anime year overall is coming back for Season 2, so it’s time for fans to give I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! a chance. The anime year has been off to a very strong start through the first half thus far with tons of major anime that fans have been keeping an eye on so far. With the Summer 2025 anime schedule also fast approaching, it means that many of the other hits are reaching their respective grand finales. But one anime has gone mostly unappreciated.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The anime adaptation for Kosuke Unagi’s I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! original light novel series kicked off its run earlier this year, and ran for two cours of episodes with its finale airing this Spring. With the release of the final episode, the anime has confirmed it will be returning for a second season. To celebrate the announcement, character designer Masakazu Yamazaki has shared a special new visual that you can check out below.

BN Pictures

What Is I Left My A-Rank Party?

I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! Season 2 has been announced to be in the works following the first season’s finale, but has yet to confirm a release date or window as of the time of this publication. Kasumi Ono directed the anime’s first season for BN Pictures with Kazuyuki Fuedyasu writing the scripts. Masakazu Yamazaki oversaw the character designs and served as a chief animation director alongside Akira Takahashi, Yumiko Hara, and Ippei Ichii. Go Sakabe composed the music behind the first season. It’s currently unconfirmed if the anime’s staff will return for its second season as of this publication either.

I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! might have seemed like it was going to be like some of the other hits, but it’s got a lot of different elements that help give it a variety that allow it to stand out from the rest of the pack. Now that the first season has come to an end, it’s the perfect time for fans to catch up with everything that’s happened thus far as it has been telling a huge story with its first wave of episodes.

BN Pictures

Why You Should Watch I Left My A-Rank Party

If you wanted to take this opportunity to catch up with the anime now that a second season has been officially announced, you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease what to expect from I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! as such, “Not every party treats you like a hero—especially when you’re a lowly red mage like Yuke. So, after years of constant ridicule by his A-rank party members, he ditches them. Searching for a new party, he reunites with former students Marina, Silk, and Rain, and joins their group. But on a quest to conquer the world’s greatest dungeon, they become entangled in chaos that threatens the world.”

Although you lot at the outside and think it’s going to follow a lot of the same patterns as others, this anime isn’t an isekai, doesn’t have a boring central protagonist, and its various romances do feel earned considering how much its main hero actually gets done. It’s just a refreshing series in an interesting fantasy world, and soon it’s going to be expanding with a whole new season in the future.