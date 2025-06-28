Controversial Summer 2025 Anime Shocks Fans With Dark Premiere

The Summer 2025 anime schedule is now underway, and one controversial anime has already caught fans attention by shocking them with its dark and heartbreaking premiere. The Summer 2025 anime season was already looking like it was going to be the biggest new season of anime for the year yet as a ton of major franchises were looking to return with new episodes. But even with all of the sequels hitting through the Summer, some of the most intriguing new releases were adaptations that were originally going to be making their respective debuts. And it’s gotten off to a wild start.

The anime adaptation for Taizan 5’s Takopi’s Original Sin manga was one of the more intriguing new releases of the Summer as not only was the original manga a fairly short series in comparison to everything else we’ll see, but it also stars a very young cast going through some of the most emotional and traumatic things any person could go through. Now that the first episode of the anime has premiered, it’s certainly fulfilling that promise with a start that has shocked fans with its level of trauma on display.

What Is Takopi’s Original Sin?

Originally created by Taizan 5 for Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app in 2021, Takopi’s Original Sin ran for a fairly short time before it came to an end. That’s going to be the same case for the anime as well as it will be a complete adaptation with a new miniseries that will only be running for six episodes in total. The premiere episode runs for 37 minutes, and introduces fans to a very break world at the outset. You’d never guess it at first thanks to its character designs, and the fact that its central premise teases a cute alien making a young girl happy.

Now streaming with Crunchyroll, Takopi’s Original Sin is teased as such, “Happy alien Takopi, lands on Earth with one mission: to spread happiness! When he meets Shizuka, a lonely fourth grader, he vows to bring back her smile using his magical Happy Gadgets. But as he uncovers the pain in her life, Takopi learns that true happiness may require more than gadgets.” As the synopsis teases slightly, the anime features some very harsh looks at the life of its central protagonist Shizuka, who’s going through all sorts of bullying and abuse. And unfortunately might not be the only one.

What’s the Catch?

The first episode has introduced some of the very harsh realities that each of these characters will be dealing with over the course of this new miniseries, but Takopi’s Original Sin is only going to get more heartbreaking before its gets better. It features a very young cast going through some very extreme trauma, so t’s not going to be an anime that many will actually want to watch. There is a reward to it in how the story progresses, however, and that’s only going to be more evident in a fully animated version of the story.

The premiere has the kind of twist early on that will really be a litmus test for whether or not it’s a story that you will want to continue. Depictions of self harm and suicide for these very young characters is not something that every fan will be able to tolerate, and it uses these elements to tell if very important story. That’s just a warning heading into the series, and now it remains to be seen whether or not this anime is going to hit the right beats before it’s all over in order to tell the story it wants to tell.