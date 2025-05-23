Summer 2025 Might Be the Best Anime Season in Years

Spring has flown by faster than Shinra’s light speed, and the Summer 2025 anime season is almost upon us. Over the past few years, Summer, despite all the joy the great weather brings, has gained a reputation for being the most underwhelming of the four seasons among anime fans. Last summer came and went without an overwhelmingly large slate, but did have enormous returns like Oshi no Ko and acclaimed newcomers like The Elusive Samurai, Wistoria: Wand and Sword, and Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines! Thankfully, Summer 2025 is looking to put things back on track in terms of quantity on top of preexisting quality, as this summer might be the most stacked anime season in years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This upcoming season will delight fans with new and returning shonen action series, some of the most popular ongoing romance anime around, two gigantic movies, and a vault’s worth of hidden gems to get lost in. While it’s sometimes tough to keep the hype train rolling season-over-season, Summer 2025 seems poised to up the ante from spring, instead of feeling the burden of filling its shoes. Here are the best shows and movies releasing this summer season.

Studio Bones

Shonen Makes a Comeback in Summer 2025

Oh, it’s going to be a great season to be an action shonen fan! Summer 2025 features a healthy mix of returning favorites and some exciting new anime to get the adrenaline going. Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 is among the highest-anticipated new releases of the new season. Production I.G.’s adaptation of Naoya Matsumoto’s manga was a major hit in 2024, and fans have waited just over a year for the second season. Dandadan Season 2 is arguably the biggest major returning series this season. With less than a 12-month wait between Seasons 1 and 2, fans are ready to dive back into the weird and wonderful adventures of Momo, Okarun, and Jiji.

Fans of Dr. Stone, Sakamoto Days, and The Rising of the Shield Hero will also be happy this season. Science Future Part 2 begins this July, as does the second half of Sakamoto Days‘ debut season, while the fourth season of The Rising of the Shield Hero is here to bring the franchise back after the divisive second and third seasons.

Most excitingly, this summer will introduce a new hit shonen adaptation that many are calling the next Jujutsu Kaisen. Gachiakuta debuts its first season this July. Animated by Studio Bones, the series is adapted from Kei Urana’s manga, and follows a young boy who is framed for the death of his father, and exiled to a place called the Pit, filled with dangerous monsters and even more deadly people.

Zero-G

Other Major Series Releasing This Summer

It’s not just shonen fans who are eating well this summer. According to My Anime List, the most anticipated show of the upcoming season, beating out Dandadan and Kaiju No. 8, is My Dress-Up Darling. The hit cosplay/slice-of-life/romance returns for its long-awaited second season, and we can’t wait to rejoin Marin and Gojo for more cosplay-filled adventures.

The good vibes continue this season with the return of Grand Blue’s second season, Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4, and Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus. But, summer is also preparing for Halloween a full season early, as one of the most popular new horror manga is getting an anime this season. The Summer Hikaru Died releases on Netflix this summer, blending an emotional story about friendship and love with ominous body horror.

Studio Ufotable

Summer is the Season of Anime Movies

If you thought streaming services were giving fans plenty to be excited about this upcoming season, movie theaters are about to blow that out of the water. The biggest anime release this season, if not this year, is Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Infinity Castle. The movie is the beginning of the end for the franchise, as the first in a trilogy of films that will conclude Demon Slayer‘s story.

Demon Slayer isn’t the only major shonen series with a new movie. Chainsaw Man the Movie: Reze Arc also releases this summer season, carrying on Denji’s story from Season 1, this time with a new director, as well as a new love interest for the chainsaw-wielding protagonist.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Mountain

Summer 2025’s Hidden Gems

We’ve mentioned the big new releases this year, but there are still dozens of new shows and movies flying under the radar this season that you won’t want to miss. 100 Meters is this writer’s personal recommendation for Summer 2025’s potential hidden gem. Animated by Rock’n Roll Mountain, the film is based on the manga by Uoto, who also wrote Orb: On the Movements of the Earth.

Other potentially great shows and movies sneaking under the radar this summer season include CITY THE ANIMATION, April Showers Bring May Flowers (Busu ni Hanataba wo.), With You and the Rain, the remake of Hell Teacher: Jogoku Sensei Nube, Nyaight of the Living Cat, Solo Camping for Two, and Bullet/Bullet.

What are you most looking forward to watching this summer season? Let us know in the comments below!