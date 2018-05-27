This Collector Has The Infinity Stones of ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Cards

Yu-Gi-Oh!‘s real life trading card game is just as, maybe even more popular than the anime series that spawned it and this is especially true when it comes to those who collect them.

Some of the cards are so rare, they fetch incredibly high prices online but one fan has managed to collected five of the rarest cards in the game in one collection. Fans have dubbed this collection the “Infinity Stones” of the Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reddit user Asianyensation shared their super rare collection of Yu-Gi-Oh! cards which includes “Skuna, The Leonine Rakan,” “Elemental Hero Pit Boss,” “Leonardo’s Silver Skyship,” “Sakyo, Swordmaster of the Far East,” and “Shelga, the Tri Warlord.” Each of these cards fetches a high price among collectors due to the fact that they were never sold publicly.

In many of the cases for these cards, they were limited to special prizes for the winners of certain Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG world tournaments. For example, according to Asianyensation, Leonardo’s Silver Skyship “is one of the 2 prize cards from the 2014 Yugioh World Championship that took place in Rimini, Italy. Since the tournament was held in Italy, they designed the prize cards to have references to Italian folklore and history….The second place card, “Leonardo’s Silver Skyship” is based on the famous flying machine invention of Leonardo da Vinci!”

This spans to the other cards like “Elemental Hero Pit Boss” as well, which was the prize for the top place holders when the world tournament was held in Vegas. Each of these characters holds a “power” in their rarity, and this user is definitely the most powerful in the trading card game.

As long as they stay away from Weevil Underwood and Seto Kaiba, at least.

For those unfamiliar with Yu-Gi-Oh!, the series was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi. It ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime series were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” was more focuses on deadly games of chance with horrible consequences. It’s a darker season of the series featuring many changes from the series’ identity later on.