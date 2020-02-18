Interspecies Reviewers Dropped from Second TV Station Following Controversy

To say things have been difficult for the anime Interspecies Reviewers would be putting things lightly. The show debuted this year with little fanfare, but fans of the title admitted they were pleased Funimation chose to license the title. But a few weeks after airing, Interspecies Reviewers blew up in a controversy that has prompted yet another TV station to drop it.

Over in Japan, the report went live after the show post an official notice. Taking to Twitter, it was confirmed Japan’s Sun TV in Kobe has decided to drop Interspecies Reviewers. Few details were given for why the anime was cut, but the show’s page said it was by request of the channel’s management.

Of course, this is not the first TV station to drop Interspecies Reviewers. It wasn’t long ago that Tokyo MX chose to cancel future airings of the anime. The first cancellation also came at the request of the channel’s management group. It also follows a string of cancellations done by streaming services overseas.

The first major company to cancel its showings of Interspecies Reviewers was Funimation at the end of January. The company said the show “falls outside of our standards” likely given its ecchi content. Other platforms like Wakanim (Nordic) and Amazon Prime took down the series while AnimeLab promised to air adjusted episodes.

For fans, this on-going cancellation drama has been frustrating, but others understand these brands’ need for distance. Interspecies Reviewers is far from tame, and its NSFW story follows a group of travelers trying out monstrous brothels to write a guide for randy readers. It isn’t hard to figure out why companies like Funimation dropped this titillating title, but what else do you expect from the studio overseeing High School DxD?

