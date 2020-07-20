Inuyasha Sequel Reveals a Dangerous New Sword

✖

Inuyasha came to a close years ago, but fans learned earlier this year that its story is far from over. It was not too long ago that fans learned Inuyasha was working on a sequel titled Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon. Now, new details are coming to light about the anime, and fans have learned the weapon Inuyasha's kid will be wielding.

And no, he is not giving up Tetsaiga. The heralded sword appeared in almost every episode of Inuyasha as its titular half-demon wielded the fabled blade with pride. His daughter Moroha will also have a sword of her own, but it will go by the name Kurikamaru.

You can see the sword for yourself below. New artwork was released of the weapon shortly after Inuyasha shared an official design for Moroha herself. The lady's sword is a slender blade with a golden hilt and an ornate red handle. It will be sheathed in a black scabbard with matching red-and-gold highlights.

So far, Inuyasha fans know very little about the sword other than its name and design. The original anime never mentioned a blade by this name, but fans are sure it will have a history behind it. After all, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome deserves a special weapon. It isn't every day such a couple comes around, and their daughter is destined to be a strong warrior worthy of an equally powerful weapon.

If you are excited to watch this sequel, you better mark your calendars for this fall. Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon announced its release window will be in a few months. You can read Viz Media's official synopsis for the show below:

"The daughters of Sesshomaru and Inuyasha set out on a journey transcending time! In Feudal Japan, Half-Demon twins Towa and Setsuna are separated from each other during a forest fire. While desperately searching for her younger sister, Towa wanders into a mysterious tunnel that sends her into present-day Japan, where she is found and raised by Kagome Higurashi’s brother, Sota, and his family.

Ten years later, the tunnel that connects the two eras has reopened, allowing Towa to be reunited with Setsuna, who is now a Demon Slayer working for Kohaku. But to Towa’s shock, Setsuna appears to have lost all memories of her older sister. Joined by Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, the three young women travel between the two eras on an adventure to regain their missing past."

