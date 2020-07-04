Viz Media Reveals Official Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Logo

✖

One of the most surprising announcements of the year was that Inuyasha would be continuing with a brand new sequel anime series, and now Viz Media has revealed the official logo for this new series, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon. Announced earlier this Spring, this new sequel anime series features a new scenario and character designs from original series creator Rumiko Tahahashi. Featuring the daughters of Sesshomaru, Inuyasha, and Kagome, this new anime is currently gearing up for a release this Fall. Viz Media has officially licensed the series for an English language release whenever it does drop, too.

As part of their special panel during the Anime Expo Lite virtual convention, Viz Media also shared the official English language logo for when Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon makes it way to the United States later this year. Unfortunately, other details behind the new release continue to be scarce.

But luckily, there were quite a few details revealed for Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon back when it was first announced this Spring. Not only is Takahashi confirmed to return for this sequel series, but much of the original staff and cast behind the original Inuyasha anime will be returning to oversee the new anime (even if not all of the characters will make their way to the sequel safely).

Viz Media also revealed the full synopsis for the sequel series, and they officially describe Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon as such, "The daughters of Sesshomaru and Inuyasha set out on a journey transcending time! In Feudal Japan, Half-Demon twins Towa and Setsuna are separated from each other during a forest fire. While desperately searching for her younger sister, Towa wanders into a mysterious tunnel that sends her into present-day Japan, where she is found and raised by Kagome Higurashi’s brother, Sota, and his family.

Ten years later, the tunnel that connects the two eras has reopened, allowing Towa to be reunited with Setsuna, who is now a Demon Slayer working for Kohaku. But to Towa’s shock, Setsuna appears to have lost all memories of her older sister. Joined by Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, the three young women travel between the two eras on an adventure to regain their missing past."

