Invincible Artist Pens Uzumaki Crossover

Invincible as a comic has already brought the story of Mark Grayson to a close in the Image Comics line, but the superheroes and villains that came from the mind of Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman have been given new life on Amazon Video. Since the series came to an end, artist Ryan Ottley has been working for Marvel Comics such as The Amazing Spider-Man and Hulk. The artist will also still make appearances at cons to this date, taking the opportunity to merge the worlds of Invincible and Junji Ito's Uzumaki in some disturbing new art.

Invincible has found a serious following thanks to Amazon Video, with the animated series already confirmed for a second and third season that will continue following Mark Grayson in his journey as a young superhero. While the Invincible Amazon series has yet to announce when the second season will bring back the television series, it is a highly anticipated comeback. In this, Junji Ito's Uzumaki anime adaptation has something in common, as Toonami has yet to reveal when we can expect the show to air. The anime follows the story of a town cursed with an obsession with spirals and received a number of delays thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic.

Junji Ito's Invincible

Mark Grayson isn't alone when it comes to fighting against villains, including his own father Omni-Man. One of his biggest allies is the young heroine known as Atom Eve, who has powers that allow her to rearrange matter around her and make her a genuine powerhouse as a result. The art in question from Invincible artist, Ryan Ottley, sees Eve suffering from the same curse that one unfortunate character found themselves facing in Junji Ito's Uzumaki:

🌀 A Junji Ito Uzumaki inspired INVINCIBLE commission done at @MegaConOrlando 🌀 pic.twitter.com/zN5vNfatT3 — RYAN OTTLEY (@RyanOttley) April 5, 2023

Following the release of the new anime adaptation earlier this year, Junji Ito's Maniac: Japanese Tales of The Macabre, a new project was announced that will bring one of the mangaka's tales to life as a live-action feature-length film. Bloodsucking Darkness is the story of a unique kind of vampire that is preying upon a town that will be brought to life by Fangoria Studio. With Ito's manga resume ever-expanding, there will be plenty of stories to choose from for future adaptations.

What do you think of this disturbing crossover? What comic book heroes would work well under the pen of Junji Ito? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Mark Grayson.