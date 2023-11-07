Invincible Season 2 Episode 2 Sneak Peek Released: Watch

Invincible Season 2 is finally back in action with new episodes premiering throughout the rest of the month, and Invincible is giving fans the first look at what's coming next with a sneak peek clip for Episode 2! Invincible Season 2 has reintroduced fans to Mark Grayson as he and his mother are recovering from everything that happened in the first season of the series, and it helped to set up for some big things to come in the future with some big introductions and new faces. But those introductions are set to continue even further with some new heroes joining the ranks.

The Guardians of the Globe have been trying to come together with their new set up following the first season of the series, and the sneak peek clip from Episode 2 of the new season teases that they will be getting into their first real fight as a group. But as it kicks in, fans are actually introduced to one of the new heroes coming in Invincible Season 2, Shapesmith, and you can check out the sneak peek ahead of the new episode's premiere with Amazon Prime Video on November 10th.

This Friday, it's the Guardians of the Globe! Lizard League!! Shapesmith!!! Assemble for #InvincibleFriday. pic.twitter.com/Td4aG7x75u — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) November 7, 2023

How to Watch Invincible Season 2

Invincible Season 2 Episode 2 gave us the first look at Ben Schwartz's Shapesmith with this new clip, and he is only one of the new members of the cast joining the series for the coming episodes alongside the likes of Jay Pharoah, Tatiana Maslany, Sterling K. Brown, Chloe Bennet, Rob Delaney, Paul F. Tompkins, Peter Cullen, Tim Robinson, Phil Lamarr, Lea Thompson, Calista Flockhart, and many more. With each new episode introducing more characters, it's the perfect time to catch up.

You can currently catch up with all of the Invincible episodes (and the Atom Eve special released in between the first two seasons) now streaming with Amazon Prime Video. They tease the animated series as such, "Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father's legacy may not be as heroic as it seems."

