Invincible Might Have Revealed Its Biggest Villain

On top of the reveal that Amazon’s Invincible will return for both seasons four and five, the story of Mark Grayson has added a new voice actor to its ranks. While said actor has yet to confirm which character they will play, there’s good reason to believe that they might be taking on the role of one of the Image property’s greatest villains. Mark himself has fought some wild antagonists throughout his superhero career, including the likes of Aangstrom Levy and Conquest, but he’s never taken on the king of the Viltrumites. With season four landing next year, the time is coming for Thragg to finally make his animated debut.

In confirming that a season five was on the way, Amazon confirmed that actor Matthew Rhys was joining the star-studded cast of Invincible. In the past, Rhys has played some major roles in live-action series such as The Americans, Saturday Night, and Perry Mason. When it comes to the voice acting department, Matthew has cut his teeth on major properties such as The Owl House, Gremlins: Secrets of The Mogwai, Tuca & Bertie, Bojack Horseman, Archer, and more. While not confirmed to voice Thragg, Rhys has played enough villains and colorful characters to fit right into Mark’s rogues gallery.

Who Else Rhys Could Play?

As mentioned earlier, Rhys has not been confirmed to take on the role of the King of the Viltrumites, so there is the possibility that he might take on another role. Specifically, it’s entirely possible that Invincible season four might introduce the villainous Dinosaurus to the animated series for the first time. The prehistoric threat isn’t exactly what you might expect for a half-human, half-dinosaur hybrid and has big implications for the lives of Mark Grayson and his fellow heroes. Season four might be predominantly focused on the story of the “Viltrumite War” but there are plenty of other battles that lie in wait.

Another major story arc that the Amazon animated series has been hinting at is an original storyline from Invincible creator Robert Kirkman. In the season three finale, one of the post-credits scenes featured Damien Darkblood in the bowels of the underworld, promising another demon that he would be dragging someone down to hell to join them. With Damien’s cohort being an original character voiced by none other than Evil Dead’s Bruce Campbell, there are sure to be more original characters introduced within this new arc.

In a recent interview, Kirkman broke down why he was including a new storyline into the animated series that wasn’t a part of the original Image Comic, “In the comics, he was never sent to hell. He was a great character that we loved from the first season. Clancy Brown’s portrayal of him was spot-on and so terrific. We always wanted to figure out a way to get Damian Darkblood back into the show, and then — gosh, do I want to spoil this? There’s a storyline from the comic that I never got around to doing. Every superhero story has some chapter where they go to hell and they fight the devil. It happens in DC and Marvel comics. It’s a big deal. I never got around to doing anything like that in “Invincible.” I kept getting sidetracked and there was never a good time. So it’s entirely possible that we may be doing something like that in the show, and that scene at the end of that episode is setting that up.”

