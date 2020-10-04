Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Reveals Season 3 Episode Order

✖

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? has finally returned for its third season, and now the series has revealed its episode order. After being delayed from its originally planned release this Summer as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the third season of the series has premiered as part of the jam packed Fall 2020 anime schedule. Now that the first episode of the new season has officially made its debut, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? revealed how many episodes the third season will be sticking around for.

As listed on the official website for the series (as spotted by @AIR_News01 on Twitter), Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? revealed that Season 3 of the series will be running for a total of 12 episodes sold across four different volumes in Japan. This is the same amount of episodes that we got for the second episode of the season, and one less than the first one. But that also means that the action is kicking off much quicker than before, and there's no better evidence of that than the Season 3 premiere.

If you wanted to check out the new season for yourself, you can currently find Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 now streaming on Crunchyroll and HIDIVE, and they describe the new season as such, "Since ancient times, humans and monsters have waged bitter war against one another in the bowels of the treacherous dungeon beneath Orario. Enmity between these races is an accepted and immutable fact — or at least it was until Bell Cranel stumbled across a young, blue-skinned girl in the dungeon’s dark depths. When this inhuman young woman speaks to him in the language of human beings and looks at him with all-too-human eyes, the land of Orario erupts into turmoil the likes of which it has never seen."

