Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 3 Reveals Opening Theme

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? has finally returned for its third season, and that means a new opening theme has been revealed for the fan favorite anime series! Although the wait between the second and third season was not as long as the wait between the first two, it was still bumped a few extra months due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. That means there's been quite a bit of anticipation leading to the new episodes for this series, and the new opening theme gives us a hint at what's to come.

Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 will be heading into an intense new direction as Bell protects the mysterious monster girl named Wiene, and the new opening teases many of the new characters and conflicts coming for Bell and the rest of the Hestia Familia for the rest of the season. The new opening is titled "over and over" as performed by Yuka Iguchi, and you can check it out in the video above from Crunchyroll!

You can currently stream Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 on Crunchyroll and HIDIVE, and they describe the new season as such, "Since ancient times, humans and monsters have waged bitter war against one another in the bowels of the treacherous dungeon beneath Orario. Enmity between these races is an accepted and immutable fact — or at least it was until Bell Cranel stumbled across a young, blue-skinned girl in the dungeon’s dark depths. When this inhuman young woman speaks to him in the language of human beings and looks at him with all-too-human eyes, the land of Orario erupts into turmoil the likes of which it has never seen."

The first episode of the new season immediately throws fans right into the thick of the action, and it's only going to get more heated from here on out as the season continues with a conflict between monsters and humans. Are you excited to see new episodes of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Which returning anime are you most excited to check out this Fall? Where does DanMachi rank among your favorites? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!