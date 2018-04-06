Fans Pay Respect To Late Studio Ghibli Co-Founder Isao Takahata

Anime

The world is mourning the loss of one truly talent director today. Not long ago, reports from Japan confirmed Isao Takahata passed away in Tokyo, and the creator’s exit has left a deep wound on fans who are now paying their respects to the visionary.

According to reports, Takahata passed away in Tokyo at the age of 82. The director and Studio Ghibli co-founder is said to have died after struggling with his health. Plagued with a heart condition, Takahata’s health began to wane last summer, and he passed away with his loved ones by his side not long ago.

The shocking news sent ripples across the anime fandom, and film enthusiasts were quick to mourn Takahata’s loss with poignant tributes. The director and animator is best-known for his work with Toei Animation and Studio Ghibli, and his creative partnership with Hayao Miyazaki is one for the books.

After a lengthy solo career, Takahata and Miyazaki took the plunge when they co-founded Studio Ghibli together. One of the company’s first films was Grave of the Fireflies, a wartime movie directed by Takahata. The gorgeous film received critical praise worldwide, and critic Roger Ebert went so far as to call it one of the best war films ever created. Takahata also worked on features like Castle in the Sky, Kiki’s Delivery Service, and The Tale of Princess Kaguya.

As you can see below, the tributes for Takahata are pouring in to social media from around the world, and their raw thanks are reminding the anime fandom of how far the director’s influence reached. His talent was as enduring as his dogged visions, and audiences admit they are lucky to have seen Takahata’s career play out in realtime.

What is your favorite work from Takahata? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

