Fans Pay Respect To Late Studio Ghibli Co-Founder Isao Takahata

The world is mourning the loss of one truly talent director today. Not long ago, reports from Japan confirmed Isao Takahata passed away in Tokyo, and the creator’s exit has left a deep wound on fans who are now paying their respects to the visionary.

According to reports, Takahata passed away in Tokyo at the age of 82. The director and Studio Ghibli co-founder is said to have died after struggling with his health. Plagued with a heart condition, Takahata’s health began to wane last summer, and he passed away with his loved ones by his side not long ago.

The shocking news sent ripples across the anime fandom, and film enthusiasts were quick to mourn Takahata’s loss with poignant tributes. The director and animator is best-known for his work with Toei Animation and Studio Ghibli, and his creative partnership with Hayao Miyazaki is one for the books.

After a lengthy solo career, Takahata and Miyazaki took the plunge when they co-founded Studio Ghibli together. One of the company’s first films was Grave of the Fireflies, a wartime movie directed by Takahata. The gorgeous film received critical praise worldwide, and critic Roger Ebert went so far as to call it one of the best war films ever created. Takahata also worked on features like Castle in the Sky, Kiki’s Delivery Service, and The Tale of Princess Kaguya.

As you can see below, the tributes for Takahata are pouring in to social media from around the world, and their raw thanks are reminding the anime fandom of how far the director’s influence reached. His talent was as enduring as his dogged visions, and audiences admit they are lucky to have seen Takahata’s career play out in realtime.

Saddened to hear Studio Ghibli co-founder and animation pioneer, Isao Takahata, has passed away at the age of 82. His films have inspired people for generations and will live forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/kShjCHZ4sL — nerdy (@nerdyasians) April 5, 2018

Only Yesterday really helped me through my heaviest time dealing with severe depression since the MC was around my age and she was dealing with the social norms & pressure from her family. Thank you, Isao Takahata. Your film honestly saved me. https://t.co/oCKwuwwMIR — ♥️ Katy Castillo (@HarleyGin) April 5, 2018

Rest in Peace Isao Takahata. His Ghibli films (Grave of the Fireflies, Only Yesterday, Princess Kaguya) are among the most emotionally and thematically complex in the studio’s catalog. His rare talent and humanity will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/yt3FbKVnZK — Evan Minto (@VamptVo) April 5, 2018

Ffffffuuuck. No! One of the only true geniuses still left is gone. His catalog is so deep and varied. In many ways he was a more versatile artist than his partner, Miyazaki, but every bit as talented. What a loss for film and for anime. https://t.co/aztf8vE5me — DUKE TOGO DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) April 5, 2018

Heartbreaking news for animation and film fans: Studio Ghibli co-founder Isao Takahata has died, aged 82. RIP Takahata-san and thank you for so many wonderful films.



[via https://t.co/Qo50q6UT0c] pic.twitter.com/yrMswdO7f0 — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) April 5, 2018

It’s always been true, but if you begin and end your exploration of the Ghibli catalog without touching Isao Takahata’s filmography, you’re missing out on some real masterpieces. — Minovsky (@MinovskyArticle) April 5, 2018

No animated movie has made me cry more than this tender, gorgeous, profound, soulful and landmark film. A giant of our art form has left us. RIP maestro Isao Takahata pic.twitter.com/YRR6eJBmp4 — Jorge R. Gutierrez (@mexopolis) April 5, 2018

RIP Isao Takahata… You will live forever in our hearts through your absolutely beautiful work and legacy that you have generously left us. Thank you for all that you’ve done.https://t.co/HwKOfqjosd pic.twitter.com/4NfbiT0al4 — Marie Lum 林 (@PuccaNoodles) April 5, 2018

“Flower, bear fruit and die; be born, grow up, and die. Still the wind blows, the rain falls, the waterwheel goes round. Lifetimes come and go in turn.” RIP Isao Takahata, one of the very greatest. pic.twitter.com/nkpLNOAi18 — Robbie Collin (@robbiereviews) April 5, 2018

