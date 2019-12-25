Isekai Quartet Season 2 Reveals New Promo, Episode Order

After surprising fans with a fun crossover of Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!, Overlord, and Saga of Tanya the Evil, Isekai Quartet will soon be returning to its chibi school days shenanigans with a second season next month. But they won’t be only ones coming for the second season either as it’s already been confirmed that Naofumi and his party from The Rising of the Shield Hero will be joining the chaotic cast too. You can see them in action a bit in the newest promo for the second season in the video above.

But how many episodes will it stick around for? According to listings on the official website, Isekai Quartet Season 2 will be running for 12 episodes. This was the same episode count for the first season, and it’s likely they’ll still run for about 10-15 minutes each. They’ll be broken up into to Blu-ray and DVD home video releases in Japan, too.

Isekai Quartet Season 2 is currently scheduled to debut January 14th in Japan. The new season will be streaming alongside its Japanese premieres on Crunchyroll with English subtitles, and will begin streaming with an English Simuldub on FunimationNOW January 28th. The theme song for the second season does not yet have a title, but it’s been confirmed that it will be once again performed by Satoshi Hino, Jun Fukushima, Yusuke Kobayashi, and Aoi Yuki as Overlord’s Ains Ooal Gown, Konosuba‘s Kazuma, Re:Zero‘s Subaru, and Saga of Tanya the Evil‘s Tanya respectively.

The new ending theme will be performed by Sumire Uesaka, Rie Takahashi, Inori Minase, and Saori Hayami as Overlord’s Shalltear Bloodfallen, Konosuba‘s Megumin, Re:Zero‘s Rem, and Saga of Tanya the Evil‘s Viktoriya Ivanovna “Visha” Serebryakov respectively. If you wanted to catch up with the series before the premiere of the second season, you can do so pretty quickly as each episode is only about 12-15 minutes long.

The series is currently streaming with Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW, and they describe the series as such, “The button appeared out of nowhere. There weren’t any signs NOT to push it…so the solution is obvious, right? Is it a trap or the start of something new and exciting? The crews of Re:Zero, Overlord, Konosuba, and The Saga of Tanya the Evil will find out when they go from their world to another and get stuck in…class?! See what adorable chaos they’ll get up to in this collection of shorts!”