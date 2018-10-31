Japan Releases Massive Anime Pilgrimage List for 2019

One of the dream destinations for anime fans is Japan, and tourists love to visit any of the real-life sites that inspire their favorite anime locations. With so much anime, the list of locations is now bigger than ever.

The Anime Tourism Association in Japan announced a huge 88 spot “Anime Pilgrimage” for 2019, cataloguing popular locations featured in fan-favorite anime.

Established in 2016, the Anime Tourism Association in Japan was formed to highlight “Anime Pilgrimages,” settings based on real-life locations voted on by anime fans in Japan and abroad. The 2019 edition includes 88 locations, with 27 new series and locations. The poll ran from June to August this year, and was voted on by fans worldwide, with 75 percent of its votes cast by those in other territories.

The 27 new additions to the “Japan’s 88-Site Anime Pilgrimage 2019 Edition” include major hits like Sword Art Online The Movie: Ordinal Scale, Digimon Adventure, and A Certain Magical Index.

Here’s the list of new additions:

Masamune Datenicle (Date City, Fukushima)

A place farther than universe (Tatebayashi City, Gunma)

as the moon, so beautiful. (Kawagoe City, Saitama)

Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend (Wakou City, Saitama)

My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected (Chiba City, Chiba/Toshima Ward, Tokyo)

Sword Art Online The Movie: Ordinal Scale (Tokyo)

Mitsuboshi Colors (Taito Ward, Tokyo)

CHAOS;CHILD (Shibuya Ward, Tokyo)

The Idolm@ster (Namco Nakano Store in Nakano Ward, Tokyo)

Digimon Adventure (Nerima Ward, Tokyo)

A Certain Magical Index (Tachikawa City, Tokyo)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai (Fujisawa City, Kanagawa)

TARI TARI (Fujisawa City, Kanagawa)

Tsuritama (Fujisawa City, Kanagawa)

Katana Maidens ~ Toji No Miko (Fujisawa City, Kanagawa/Seki City, Gifu)

Hanasaku Iroha (Yuoke Onsen in Kanazawa City, Ishikawa)

Laid-Back Camp (Minobu Town, Yamanashi)

Waiting in the Summer (Komoro City, Nagano)

The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya (Nishinomiya City, Hyogo)

Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens (Fukuoka City, Fukuoka)

Angolmois: Record of Mongol Invasion (Tsushima City, Nagasaki)

Non Non Biyori Vacation (Yaeyama Islands in Okinawa)

Tokyo Anime Center in DNP Plaza (Shinjuku, Tokyo)

Toei Animation Museum (Nerima Ward, Tokyo)

Gotou no Kumo Nizo Yamamoto Museum (Gotou City, Nagasaki)

The Digimon series is often set in real world locations, so it’s great to see it officially recognized for it. The Digimon series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology.

