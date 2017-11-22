Japan Pays Tribute to ‘Fairy Tail’ in a Massive Way

The popular fantasy manga Fairy Tail has finally come to an end after eleven years, and Japan decided to send it off in the best way.

The 545th and final chapter of Hiro Mashima’s popular Fairy Tail has sent waves worldwide, and publisher Kondansha asks a favor from fans before the series’ final goodbye.

As the series is popular worldwide, Kondansha ask for fans across the world for their messages of thanks for a stunning word art mural featuring famous panels from Mashima’s manga. The “FAIRY TAIL word message art” mural are now displayed at the JR Shibuya Station in Tokyo from November 20 until November 26.

If you can’t make the trip to Japan, Kondansha has thankfully uploaded a 90-second clip showing off the mural, and every piece of word art can be found on the project’s official website.

Fairy Tail‘s final chapter released in the 34th issue of Kondansha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and the 63rd and final volume of the manga released November 11 in Japan. The series ran for 11 years and has sold over 60 million copies worldwide.

Hiro Mashima commemorated the release of the final volume on Twitter and surely made fans emotional:

Mashima was public about not knowing exactly when the series would end, and that the ending had crept up on him. Fans had come to criticize his free writing and focusing on making events exciting rather than heading towards a finite conclusion. The ending itself took some fans by surprise as some did wish for a neatly written conclusion. But Mashima is the kind of author who might even return to the series if he gets a new idea, and if there was a tight ending than it wouldn’t leave any space for him to return to.

For those unfamiliar with Fairy Tail, the series is set in a fantasy world full of magic. Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a 2018 release.

