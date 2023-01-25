A Rare Set of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Books Are Returning to Print

Following a recent appearance on the tv gameshow Jeopardy and the upcoming return of the manga by creator Hirohiko Araki, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is riding high. While there has been no word as of yet as to whether a new season of the anime adaptation will arrive following the conclusion of the Stone Ocean, Joestar fans are in luck as an extremely rare art book is set to make a comeback later this year. With Araki's art continuing to be a major part of the franchise's success, plenty of Stand fans might be looking to get their hands on this book.

The latest season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's anime adaptation, Stone Ocean, ended on a very unique note, as the battle between Jolyne Cujoh and Pucci resulted in reality itself being changed forever in the story of the anime franchise. With the nefarious priest successful at killing the female Joestar and her friends, the universe rested on the shoulders of the young Emporio, who was able to kill Pucci using a last-minute save. Forging a brand new reality that introduced fans to "Irene Joestar", said universe now had events transpire that had never been influenced by Pucci to begin with, making for a very different story.

JoJo A Go-Go

Twitter Outlet Catsuke spread the word that the three-art book set, "JoJo A Go-Go" would be released in April of this year, showing off more of creator Hirohiko Arakai's work from his masterpiece of a manga series as the mangaka plans to return via next month's The JoJo Lands:

The famous JOJO A-GO!GO! (set of 3 artbooks of "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure" manga) is going to be reprinted in April 2023 (limited release).

International preorders are up on CDJapan :https://t.co/dsLBORtszv pic.twitter.com/bTGDJDNHIM — Catsuka (@catsuka) January 25, 2023

While next month's big comeback for the manga series has given us our first look at the next Joestar that will be taking the reins of the series, there are still plenty of mysteries that have yet to be answered when it comes to The JoJo Lands. With Araki confirming that the new hero would be related to Joseph Joestar, albeit the iteration of Joestar who lives in the same reality as Steel Ball Run and JoJolion, the protagonist will have some serious shoes to fill when it comes to the Stand battles of the anime's past.

