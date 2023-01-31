JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Resurrects Bucciarati

In just a few short weeks, Hirohiko Araki will begin the next storyline of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, running with the title of The JoJo Lands. With this ninth storyline focusing once again on an entirely new Joestar to the franchise, which previous story arcs have done, one cosplayer decided to revisit the events of Golden Wind by bringing the Stand wielder of Sticky Fingaz to life. While it seems unlikely that Bruno Bucciarati will have a role to play in the future of the series, it's clear that the Italian Stand User left his mark.

Like so many moments in the history of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Bruno's journey was a tragic one, as his dream of transforming the Passione mob into a force for good resulted in his death at the hands of the villainous Diavolo. Though Bucciarati was unable to survive the events of Golden Wind, his dream did come true thanks to Giorno Giovanna defeating the head of Passione and transforming it into a far more altruistic venture. With Steel Ball Run, the arc that immediately follows Stone Ocean, taking place in a new reality, it seems less likely that Bruno himself will make a return, though we might get an alternate version of this character as it has happened more than once in this new universe.

JoJo's Bruno Adventure

Instagram Cosplayer Rinne Goddess shared this brand new take on Bruno Bucciarati, zippers and all, as the Stand user was perhaps the most important ally to the son of Dio Brando that strayed quite far from his dad when it came to helping the general public rather than feeding on them:

There are still lots of mysteries surrounding the JoJo Lands, though one thing that was confirmed by creator Hirohiko Araki was that the protagonist of this new series would be a descendant of Joseph Joestar, though not the one that we came to know in Battle Tendency, Stardust Crusaders, and Diamond Is Unbreakable. Introduced at the tail end of JoJolion, a new Joseph Joestar hit this new reality who still had Hermit Purple as his Stand, albeit a very different version than what we came to know.

