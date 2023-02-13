The JOJOLands Shares First Poster

It is almost time for a new era of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. It has been a hot minute since the series saw Jojolion wrap, and now creator Hirohiko Araki is ready to strike out with a new Joestar. After all, there are just days left until The JOJOLands debuts, and a new poster for the series just dropped.

As you can see below, bookstores in Japan have sent the JoJo fandom into a tizzy, and it is all thanks to their latest promo materials. It seems stores across Tokyo have been given promo posters for The JOJOLands, and they give us an excellent look at the series lead. And of course, Araki did magic yet again with this design.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 9: The JOJOLands

- #TheJOJOLands poster at Japan bookstores

So far, we know little about The JOJOLands, but fans are intrigued by what we have been told. Araki has informed the fandom this ninth installment will be set in some tropical isles. It will follow a new Joestar who is pictured in this poster as he strikes it rich. We can only imagine what this money will do for the lead, but we are sure his riches will cause some sort of crazy friction down the line.

Announced in September 2021, Araki has spent several years building up this new series, so fans are eager to see what The JOJOLands has in store. Ultra Jump will bring the new manga to life on February 17th, so the countdown for more JoJo is on. And honestly, it feels good knowing Araki is returning to the game well-rested and ready to go.

What do you think about this latest look at JoJo's next installment?