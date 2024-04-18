Viral JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Video Gives The JOJOLands the Anime It Deserves

It will be a long time before anime fans see Jodio and Dragona make their JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime debut should the series continue to follow its source material. Despite this fact, The JOJOLands doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon as creator HIrohiko Araki is planning to work on the franchise for as long as humanly possible. Luckily, fan animators are taking matters into their own hands by creating their own interpretation of the latest storyline featuring the Joestars.

If you are unfamiliar with Jodio and Dragona, the two brothers are the latest siblings that are leading the charge in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's manga. Rather than trying to defeat an eternal vampire or take over an Italian mob, the brothers are instead trying to make sure that their mother is financially taken care of. Harboring Stands known as November Rain and Smooth Operators, the pair set out on a diamond heist to start the series, while encountering a familiar face from the past. Kishibe Rohan made the leap from Diamond Is Unbreakable and his own spin-off series, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, to the latest arc, having many anime fans wondering when and where The JOJOLands takes place.

The JOJOLands Has Fans Styling

Fan Animator Hachura took the opportunity to imagine what an ending theme for The JOJOLands might look like when it eventually hits the small screen. Should the anime adaptation continue to follow the manga's path, viewers would witness Steel Ball Run and JoJolion before Jodio and Dragona make their small-screen debut. Based on what's happened so far in The JOJOLands, it would make for one amazing anime series.

Following Stone Ocean's Netflix debut, David Production has been silent on if a new season was in the works. Should they continue to follow the road map, the next season would follow a horse race across the United States with Johnny Joestar and Diego Brando leading the charge. Wherever JoJo's Bizarre Adventure goes in the future, it's sure to send ripples throughout the anime world as the franchise has garnered quite an anime following.

Do you think we'll see The JOJOLands eventually land on the small screen? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest on the Joestars and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo.