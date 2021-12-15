JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Shows Off Artwork for Jotaro’s New Series

Stone Ocean has seen some amazing ratings since hitting Netflix earlier this month, venturing into the story of Jolyne Cujoh as she attempts to survive Stand battles while in a maximum-security prison. This month is seeing the world of the Joestars expand however with the release of a new spin-off series for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Crazy Diamond’s Demonic Heartbreak, and a new cover has landed to welcome back Josuke Higashikata as the leading man.

This upcoming spin-off while diving into new stories in the world of the Joestars, won’t be created by Hirohiko Araki himself but rather will be written by Kouhei Kadono, the author responsible for another JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure spin-off, Purple Haze Feedback, and drawn by Tasuku Karasuma, who is most recognized for the property, No Guns Life. To challenge Josuke in this spin-off manga series, the story will be bringing back antagonists from Stardust Crusaders in the Stand wielder Hol Horse and the killer eagle known as Pet Shop. This spin-off isn’t just important for revisiting Josuke, but also because it will return to the original universe that started it all, which hasn’t been present in Steelball Run and JoJolion respectively.

The upcoming issue of Ultra Jump that is slated to hit the newsstands in Japan shares a new look at the Crazy Diamond spin-off series, while also hinting at the new one-shot that is to come which will revisit Jolyne Cujoh, the protagonist of Stone Ocean which recently had its anime adaptation arrive on Netflix:

While Hirohiko Araki himself isn’t working on this new spin-off, the creator of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is planning to return to the series with the ninth part of its manga, which is tentatively titled JoJo Lands. While story details about the next installment of the surreal series are few and far between at this point, we’re sure that we’ll see plenty of Stand battles along with a new Joestar to help take readers through some wild new adventures.

Will you be checking out this new story taking us back to the characters from Stardust Crusaders and Diamond Is Unbreakable?