Shonen Jump Editor Reveals What The Creator Of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Is Really Like

With the constant insanity and amazing design work that is to be found in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, viewers may be wondering what sort of a man is able to create a character that is an orangutan ship captain who is WAY too into pornography. Seriously, if you haven’t read or watched JoJo, that is a real character! Regardless, the current vice president of Shonen Jump, the current publishers of the franchise, Hisashi Sasaki shared his thoughts on the creator of the series, Hirohiko Araki.

VIZ Media shared the exchange that was dropped during Anime Expo 2019, where Sasaki gave his thoughts on Araki himself:

What is Araki-sensei like? Sasaki-san: “He is as scary as Dio. No, just kidding! He is soft and kind, always smiling.” — VIZ (@VIZMedia) July 6, 2019

Araki clearly has a winning personality, with a kind demeanor and ability to get on the good side of his publisher. Dio Brando, on the other hand, isn’t entirely the best person in the world, with the vampiric antagonist causing an untold amount of wanton destruction during the Phantom Blood and Stardust Crusaders arcs of the franchise. Dio and his creator could not be more different, though we do wonder what Hirohiko Araki’s “Stand” would be if one were to emerge from inside of himself.

Season five of the series, Golden Wind, may be over, but the franchise continued in manga format with the following arcs that take place after the adventures of Giorno and the Passione mob: Stone Ocean, Steelball Run, and JoJolion. While a sixth season has yet to be confirmed by the show’s creators or the creator of the franchise himself, all involved ask for fans to continue to show their support for the anime series to continue.

