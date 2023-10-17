JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Is Getting a New English Study Guide

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has ventured into some strange territory in its history. With the latest storyline of the manga, The JOJOLands, introduced Joestar siblings that are aiming to get rich rather than saving the world, creator Hirohiko Araki doesn't appear to be stopping the series any time soon. While there has been a fair share of bizarre merchandise focused on the franchise in recent years, a new English study guide is set to help JoJo's Bizarre Adventure learn the language.

This upcoming release will actually be the third installment of the guide that helps JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans learn the English language. In the past, the installments had the likes of the Stardust Crusaders, the Golden Wind, the Stone Ocean, and other Joestars across the anime universe. For this latest guide, it will focus on the story of JoJolion, the eighth storyline that gave readers an alternate take on the sleepy town of Morioh. JoJolion takes place following Steelball Run, which in turn arrived following Joylne's journey in Stone Ocean, meaning it will be some time before we see this specific arc receive its own anime adaptation.

JoJo's Bizarre English Guide

(Photo: Shueisha)

If you want to learn more about what the English learning guide offers, here's a breakdown of the three chapters:

Chapter 1: Learn English through famous scenes! Selecting famous scenes from JoJolion, comparing the original dialogue with the English translation, and including "Grammar Explanation" below.

Chapter 2: Learn English through key phrases! Featuring key phrases from characters like Josuke Higashikata.

Chapter 3: Learn English through the enemies' key phrases! Carefully selected translated key phrases from the formidable foes in the series.



2023 has been a big year for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and not just due to the arrival of The JOJOLands. Earlier this year, Kishibe Rohan received his first live-action feature-length film that saw the fictional manga artist making a trip to the Louvre. If you're aiming to pick up this bizarre English guide that's another notch in the belt of the anime franchise, it's arriving on November 24th.

Do you think we'll one day see JoJolion get an anime adaptation of its own? Who has been your favorite Joestar in the series to date?

