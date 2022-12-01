JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Finale Has Left Jolyne's VA an Emotional Wreck

Taking on the role of Jolyne Cujoh has been a dream come true for Ai Fairouz, the Japanese voice actor who brings the star of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean to life. In fact, Fairouz herself has stated in the past that she specifically got into the acting game to become Jolyne, having been a giant fan of Hirohiko Araki's work for years. With the latest season of the anime adaptation coming to a close thanks to Netflix and David Production, Jolyne's voice actor couldn't hold back her tears while saying goodbye to the Joestars.

Jolyne isn't the only character that Ai Fairouz has voiced, with her biggest recent role outside of the Joestar world being the mischievous Blood Devil known as Power in Chainsaw Man. With the powerful fiend being one of Denji's strongest allies, Fairouz has picked a worthwhile series to transition into following Jolyne Cujoh's final adventure in the latest JoJo's Bizarre Adventure season. Outside of these two franchises, you can catch Ai's vocal talents in series such as Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, the sequel to Inuyasha, and How Heavy Are Your Dumbbells You Lift?

Enough Tears To Fill The Stone Ocean

Ai Fairouz took to her Official Twitter Account to share the photo that was taken following her last recording session as Jolyne Cujoh, with the voice actor unable to hold back her tears as she said goodbye to her character that had helped her to get into the voice acting business in the first place:

Without going too deep into spoiler territory, fans should prepare to say goodbye to Jolyne following the conclusion of Stone Ocean. While plenty of seasons prior to this one saw the return of Joestars, the events of the latest season create a wild new reality that helped to transition Hirohiko Araki into a wild new world. Steel Ball Run and JoJolion take place in new realities and should JoJo's Bizarre Adventure return with new seasons following the Stone Ocean Finale, the anime would most likely begin with this unbelievable horse race.

Are you sad to see Stone Ocean come to an end? Do you think Netflix will dive into the world of Steel Ball Run in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.