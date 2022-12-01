JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Features Major Anime Cameos

The final episodes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean are now on Netflix, and fans are taking the opportunity to say goodbye to the latest season of the anime adaptation. While the season had plenty of surprises in store, many fans might have been thrown for a loop when it came to the surprising anime cameos from other series that made an appearance during a pivotal fight for both Anasi and Weather Report, as the pair of heroes ventured to find Jolyne and Ermes following their prison break.

While Weather Report and Anasi were able to find a ride in an effort to catch up with the Stone Ocean's heroines, they ran into quite the snag when it came to a Stand known as "Bohemian Rhapsody" who in the English version was dubbed "Bohemian Ecstatic". The Stand's ability could bring to life fictional characters and by playing out each character's story, placed the two male heroes in mortal danger. While Anasi and Weather Report found themselves fighting against characters both real and fictional, including the likes of Pinnochio, Snow White, The Seven Dwarves, Van Gogh, and a group of terrifying goats, the anime characters featured only made a brief appearance.

JoJo's Astro Boy Adventure

Thanks to the power of Bohemian Rhapsody, several famous anime characters such as Gigantor and Astro Boy were shown flying in the sky, with a group of children later on in the series seeing Batman in a hilarious scene before the Stand was eventually taken down thanks to some quick thinking by Weather Report:

Here we go! Devid production didn't disappoint me, Mazinger Z, Tetsujin and Astro boy appeared in JoJo: Stone Ocean anime. pic.twitter.com/WeC5jAxe7t — Hamood Joatous (@HamoodJoNagai) December 1, 2022

The Stand user of Bohemian Rhapsody might have appeared to be a simple criminal that was given his power thanks to Pucci, but his background harkens back to one of the biggest villains of the series. This Stand wielder, along with several others, appears in the Stone Ocean as a part of the "Sons of Dio", the half-brothers of Giorno Giovanna who might not be vampires themselves, but have clearly followed in their father's footsteps when it comes to fighting the Joestars.

